Hrithik Roshan pens special Teacher’s Day note for his speech therapist, fitness trainers, choreographers

Hrithik Roshan has thanked his teachers from inside and outside the film industry in a heartfelt note on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. He expressed gratitude to his speech therapist, choreographers, technicians, directors and others.

He shared a post with Happy Teacher’s Day greeting on Instagram and wrote, “A big thank you to all my teachers that have been, are and will be. What would the world be without good teachers ?” He went on to tag his various teachers including spiritual speaker Brahma Kumari Shivani. He also thanked his nutritionist, fitness trainers, strength and conditioning coaches and many others for keeping him fit.

He also thanked his speech therapist and wrote, “My deepest gratitude to #RameshOza my speech therapist. #DrHimani #RaphaelBriandet.” As a child, Hrithik worked hard to overcome his speech disability. He was even bullied at school for stammering.

In 2018, his sister Sunaina Roshan wrote in a blog post, “He defeated another major hurdle in life and that was overcoming or rather finding a way to live with his stammer. He says it has been his greatest battle. I remember watching him at the age of 13 as he would sit and read aloud for hours, sometimes alone in the bathroom every single day, morning and night without fail. For 22 years I saw him do this.”

The actor, who is counted among the best dancers in Bollywood, went on to thank various Bollywood choreographers including Shiamak Davar, Prabhudheva, Farah Khan, Bosco Martis, Vaibhavi Merchant, Remo D’Souza and others related to the industry.

He ended the note, saying, “To all my Technicians, Directors and Actors, I have learnt something from each one of you. And the Industry for teaching me courage in the face of adversity and for refining my character like nothing else ever could. Thanks guys.”

