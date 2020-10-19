Hrithik Roshan reacts to viral video of Assam doctor who danced to War song Ghungroo: ‘I am gonna dance as good as him someday’

Sections
Hrithik Roshan applauded the spirit of the Assam doctor who danced to cheer up coronavirus-positive patients. The actor said he will learn the doctor’s steps and dance as good as him someday.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Hrithik Roshan has cheered for the Assam doctor who danced to War song Ghungroo.

Actor Hrithik Roshan has reacted to the video of an Assam doctor who danced to his War song, Ghungroo. The video of the doctor in a PPE kit had gone viral over the weekend, with many celebrating the spirit of the medical professionals as they are on the frontline while battling Covid-19.

Hrithik was also tagged by many on the video, requesting his reaction. On Monday, the actor wrote while retweeting the video, “Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit.” The ENT surgeon, Arup Senapati, was dancing to spread some cheer among patients who tested positive for the coronavirus.

 

The video was shared on Twitter by another doctor, Syed Faizan Ahmad. “Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing in front of COVID patients to make them feel happy,” he wrote.



Twitter couldn’t have enough of the video. “Hats off, after so much of stressful days they have, to do this with such ease. I bow my head with respect,” wrote a Twitter user. “This doctor can shake a leg,” wrote another, adding, “He has the moves!”

The song is from Hrithik’s blockbuster War from 2019. The film also starred Tiger Shroff in a pivotal role. With the actor’s gravity-defying dance moves, Ghungroo went on to become a stupendous hit.

With the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the frontline workers have been working relentlessly while ensuring that they spread positivity and cheer. Just like the video of the Assam doctor, we have seen other personnel keeping a smiling face during these tough times.

