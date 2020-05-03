Hrithik Roshan’s bromance with Tiger Shroff continues, puts Baaghi 3 on his Sunday night watch list

Actor Tiger Shroff’s action-packed film Baaghi 3 has arrived on Disney Hotstar Plus and his fans are excited to watch him pull off some cool stunts again. Among those fans, actor Hrithik Roshan is also looking forward to catch the movie.

On Sunday, Tiger shared a video from the film, showing viewers how gruelling the stunt sequences were. “Everyday on set was torture, every punch i landed was like hitting slabs of ice, was a blessing everyday we all made it home in one piece. Here’s a clip for you guys! #Baaghi3 now streaming on @disneyplushotstarvip!,” he captioned the video. Hrithik commented, “Watching this tonite !”

Hrithik and Tiger were seen together for the first time in last year’s War. The action film turned out to be the biggest hit of the year, raking in more than Rs 400 crore.

In an interview Hrithik had said that working with Tiger got him off his back to take up War after Super 30.“Finally I found the script and I had only one thing to say to Sid (director Siddharth Anand) and Adi (producer Aditya Chopra). I told them I’m doing WAR only if Tiger Shroff is there in this film. I know for a fact that only he will be able to stand in front of me and make me feel like s**t. I will have to be at my best to even be at par with Tiger and I don’t think I’m at par with him even then. That’s a good thing actually. Both ways, we will keep inspiring each other to do better. He is absolutely phenomenal. He’s going to stay here for 50 years, he will be untouchable,” he said.

Tiger said they had no ego issues between them. “Between Hrithik and I there was no ego. First of all there is an admiration. Me, of course, I worship him and he is very kind to me as well. So we had no ego. It was like we wanted to do what was best for the film and was best for our characters,” Tiger told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Baaghi 3 starred Tiger opposite Shraddha Kapoor and also starred Riteish Deshmukh. The film was affected by the coronavirus lockdown but still managed to make Rs 100 crore by the second week.

