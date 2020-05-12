Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan opens up about moving in with him during lockdown, says ‘It’s a wake-up call to cherish one another’

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, has written about their decision to move in with him during the coronavirus lockdown, to be able to better co-parent their two sons. For Vogue, she wrote that it was the ‘intelligent and soulful’ move.

She wrote, “We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another. With that thought in mind, and a heap full of love, we started on our lockdown adventure.”

Sussanne wrote that on the first day itself, they sat down as a family and made a list of activities -- they called them ‘quarantivities’ -- they could do. “The idea was to structure our days in such a way that we grow our minds, warm our hearts and keep our bodies fit and strong—where we have no option but to use a little creativity and innovation to enjoy our days without a sense of monotony seeping through,” she continued.

Hrithik came up with the idea that for one hour every day, at least five days a week, they should all sit in the same room and read their individual books. Sussanne wrote that this is her favourite activity. Both their sons -- Hridaan and Hrehaan -- are musically inclined. While Hrehaan regularly jams with his school band, Hridaan has a ‘unique talent of drawing incredible doodles and anime.’

In the evenings, they have innovative workout sessions, under the guidance of the ‘best trainer on the planet’ -- Hrithik himself. Sussanne wrote that the period has made them all introspect. “It’s a wake-up call for all of us to learn from, as well as an awakening to look at things from a different point of view. To cherish the bond that we share with our loved ones and work colleagues. To strive to be in service of people when and where we can, and to practice selfless and random acts of kindness, and to be more mindful of those around us. And to give more time to making beautiful memories,” she wrote.

She wrote that working with her hands -- doing chores, making food -- has been therapeutic for her. “I hope to include some of this in my schedule even when there is no lockdown,” she wrote. Sussanne concluded by writing that she expects the world to be different in the future, but that families “will spend more time discovering one another and people, in general, will want to be closer.”

In March, Hrithik in an Instagram post had thanked Sussanne for moving in with him and the boys for the lockdown. He wrote, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns.”

