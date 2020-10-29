Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie tests negative for Covid-19, Rakesh Roshan says ‘she is fine now’

Sections
Pinkie Roshan, actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother, has tested negative for the coronavirus. Her husband, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, confirmed that she is ‘fine’ now.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 07:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Pinkie Roshan is a yoga and fitness enthusiast.

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan has tested negative for the coronavirus. Her husband, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan, said that she is doing better.

Pinkie had said in an interview last week that she ‘had the virus for 15 days’, and was hoping to test negative soon. The Roshans had scattered to separate homes after her diagnosis.

To The Times of India, Rakesh said on Wednesday, “She is fine now, all negative by God’s Grace.” Rakesh and Pinkie were staying at their Khandala farmhouse, while Hrithik had moved into his beachside apartment. Hrithik’s former wife, Sussanne Khan, was staying with their two children at the family home in Juhu, but had moved to her Versova apartment after Pinkie’s diagnosis.

 

Previously, Pinkie had implied that she’d contracted the illness, in an interview to Times of India. She had said, “Every 20 days or so, we have been getting everyone checked as a precaution. This includes all our family members and the staff. I have no symptoms and my doctors told me that my yoga and exercise regime has helped in a big way to keep this in control; however, it meant that I have had the virus in me for 15 days. I am expected to undergo another test tomorrow and let’s hope it will be negative.”

Also read: Hrithik Roshan splurges nearly Rs 100 crore on sea-facing ‘mansion in the air’ in Mumbai: report

It was recently reported that Hrithik had purchased two new apartments worth a combined Rs 97.5 crore, for the family. Mumbai Mirror said that the apartment, on the Juhu-Versova Link Road, offers an unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea, and is spread across a combined 38000 sq ft. There is a 6500 sq ft terrace, and the family will have access to 10 parking spots.

