Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan’s mother shares cryptic post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says ‘Everyone wants truth, no one wants to be honest’

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie, has shared a cryptic post about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In an Instagram post, she wrote that while people want to know the truth, no one wants to be honest.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 07:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan has shared a post about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which has been mired in controversy. Sushant died on June 14, in what has been ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police.

Pinkie took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture of the late actor, with the hashtags ‘prayer is powerful’ and ‘universe is powerful’. Along with the picture of Sushant, she also shared a message that read: “Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest.”

 

On June 14, Hrithik had condoled Sushant’s death, and had written on Twitter: “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Sushant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. He had so much life in him . Extremely disheartening news.”



The father of the late actor, known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Chhichhore, in an FIR accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his death, laundering his money and isolating him from his family.

The case, which was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also got involved.

Rhea, who was arrested by the NCB in connection with the drug trail in Rajput's death, was released on October 7 after 28 days in jail.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been fighting for ‘justice’ with regular social media posts and initiatives. Earlier this week, she urged the late actor’s fans to honour his memory by feeding the less fortunate and hungry animals.

(With PTI inputs)

