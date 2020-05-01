Hrithik Roshan’s son Hridaan turns 12, ex-wife Sussanne Khan posts happy pictures from their many holidays. See pics

Hrithik Roshan’s younger son Hridaan turned 12 on Friday. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan shared a lovely birthday post on the occasion with Coldplay song Up & Up as the theme.

Sussanne shared a video featuring Hridaan and others from the family on Instagram and wrote, “My Ridz full of stars.. happy 12th. You will always only be..Up and Up, my artist Son.. god bless you limitless today and forever... as you only know to give with your heart. #myridzajaan #summeroflockdown2020 #ridzfullofstars.”

The video has several pictures from their adventurous holidays with the Coldplay song Up & Up running in the background. It shows Hrithik, Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hridaan during their yacht trip, skilling in the Alps and having a good time together.

Sussanne Khan wishes son Hridaan on his birthday.

She also shared more pictures of the young boy in her Instagram stories. One is a throwback picture with the caption, “mama’s jaan” Another is a more recent picture of him and Sussanne and has been captioned, “My Ridz full of stars...only up and up..Happy Birthday.” The third shows him as a toddler.

Sussanne had moved in with Hrithik ahead of the lockdown to co-parent their two sons. The actor had shared a picture of her on Instagram to share the update. The actor said that as the two share the custody of their children, it would have been difficult for both of them to stay separated from their children amid lockdown.

He wrote, “While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us.”

The 46-year-old actor also thanked Sussanne for being supportive. “Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them,” he wrote.

