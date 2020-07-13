Hrithik Roshan shares emotional post as Super 30 turns 1: ‘We went through hell for a glimpse of heaven’

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to remember his film, Super 30, as it completed one year on Sunday. The actor posted a video of a collage of glimpses from the film too.

Sharing it, he wrote: “To silently persevere against all odds is to truly know the essence of god. To put your passion to the test is to truly know courage. And to forgive and be compassionate unconditionally first to oneself and then to others is to truly know love. Playing Anand was a reminder of all the above . Thank you team Super 30 for never giving up on ourselves . We went thru hell for a glimpse of heaven. I love you all !!”

Super 30 released the same year as Hrithik’s other film, War. Diametrically opposite, the two films show the actor’s range. The first saw him as a person of humble origins, striving to educate underprivileged children. In the latter, he plays a larger-than-life cardboard cut-out character, full of machismo and style.

Super 30, a classic underdog tale, minted money at the box office. In the first two weeks of its run, the film had already entered the Rs 100-crore club. It had reportedly made Rs 75 crore in its first week, Rs 37 crore in second and Rs 12 crore in third. The film is based on the life of Bihar math wizard Anand Kumar, who coaches a group of 30 underprivileged children to crack the elite IIT exams.

Writing about the film, the Hindustan Times review said: “When you exaggerate the extraordinary, it looks ordinary. Mathematics whiz and educator Anand Kumar has led a remarkable life, coaching hundreds of underprivileged children past the rigours of the Indian Institute of Technology entrance exams. His story deserves attention, but director Vikas Bahl confoundingly embellishes it into typical filmi fare in Super 30. For some reason, Kumar’s actual triumph wasn’t enough — therefore the filmmakers added clichéd adversity. The odds may have challenged Kumar, but the Hrithik Roshan version features armed hitmen, evil politicians and moustached villains.”

