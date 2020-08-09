Sections
Hrithik Roshan shares sweet video of Rohit and Jaadu's precious moments as Koi Mil Gaya turns 17. Watch

Hrithik Roshan has shared a video of all the best moments of friendship shared between Rohit and Jaadu in Koi Mil Gaya.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 07:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hrithik Roshan plays Rohit Verma, a man who befriends an alien in Koi Mil Gaya.

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a cute video on the 17th anniversary of his film Koi Mil Gaya. The video showed all the sweetest moments shared between Rohit and Jaadu in the movie.

“Some friendships defy space and time. Someday hopefully soon they will meet again. Miss you jaadu. #KoiMilGaya,” Hrithik captioned the video. The film starred Hrithik as Rohit Verma, a young man with an intellectual disability from Kasauli who meets an alien. He names him Jaadu and gives him shelter in his home. They became friends and Jaadu helps Rohit be a more confident man.

 

The film was released in 2003 and directed by Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan. It also starred Preity Zinta and Rekha. The film was followed by Krrish and Krrish 3.



Koi Mil Gaya is often called a desi copy of Steven Spielberg’s classic ET, but Rakesh has maintained that it isn’t. “It is a commercial, formula-based film, yet very different. It is not based on ET. We cannot call it an Indian ET,” he had said upon the film’s release. “ Koi Mil Gaya is actually said to be inspired by Satyajit Ray’s story The Alien.

Recently, a fan asked Hrithik on Twitter, “Watching #KoiMilGaya on TV and a weird observation. Was it an on purpose decision to give an extra thumb to #Jadoo just like #RohitMehra (#HrithikRoshan), which was the major reason for the connect between the two characters?”

“Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn’t look as great as I wanted :) you have a good eye my friend . Stay safe,” Hrithik had replied.

Also read: Rana Daggubati shares pic with father, uncle Venkatesh before wedding to Miheeka Bajaj, says he’s ‘ready’

Hrithik and Rakesh are currently working on Krrish 4. The filmmaker had told Bollywood Hungama last year, “When I am 100% sure about the script, I will make the announcement as a director. The day I decide to make it, it will take me one more year to start the film. Being a big film in terms of vision and VFX, the pre-production will take a lot of time. Mine is the only franchise which is going from story to story. It’s not just the names I am using to make into another film. While Hollywood can afford budgets, we can score on emotions. Three breathtaking emotional action scenes will score over 10 mindless action sequences.”

