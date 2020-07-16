Hrithik Roshan thanks Lata Mangeshkar for praising his work, says ‘you have increased my value’

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar recently praised Hrithik Roshan for his work in films and also remembered his late grandfather and music director Roshanlal Nagrath, popularly known as Roshan. Hrithik took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank her for her acknowledgement.

Lata had tweeted on Tuesday, “Namaskar Hrithik.Aapka kaam mujhe bahut accha lagta hai, aap ke Nagrath pariwar ko main hamesha apna pariwar samajhti hun.Main har saal Roshan ji ki jayati aur punyatithi pe unke baare mein likhti hun.Wo sach mein ek bahut bade sangeetkar the (Hello Hrithik, I really like your work, I always consider your Nagrath family as my own family. I always write about Roshanlal on his birth and death anniversary every year. He was really a very big music director).” She had also shared her song Rahen Na Rahen Hum, which was composed by Roshan.

Hrithik replied to her in Hindi, “in meethe shabdo ke liye bahut shukriya Lataji. Aapne ye kahkar mera maan bhada dia hai (Thanks a lot for such sweet words. You have increased my value by saying this).”

Hrithik is the grandson of Roshan, who composed such memorable albums as Barsaat Ki Raat, Taj Mahal and Anokhi Baat. Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan is also a music director. He has also composed music for their home productions Koi Mill Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3.

Hrithik recently hinted at the next film in the Krrish franchise. He told Times Now in an interview, “This franchise is close to our heart, so, when my father wasn’t keeping well, we decided to put it aside for a while. Now, he has recovered and is raring to go. So, we have started brainstorming and have begun work on the film.”

Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s action drama, War. The film went on to become the biggest hits of his career with a domestic box office collection of Rs 317 crore. He has reportedly been signed by US-based agency, Gersh.

