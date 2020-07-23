Hrithik Roshan to play four different roles in Krrish 4? Rakesh Roshan denies rumours, says script is yet to be locked

Krrish 4 director Rakesh Roshan has rubbished reports that his son, actor Hrithik Roshan, will have four different roles in the superhero film. Chalking it up to the creation of an imaginative journalist, the filmmaker said that the script is still being worked.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh said, “Journalists have a lot of time these days to think up screenplay ideas at home. This is just a rumour, like many rumours about Krrish 4. There is absolutely no truth to it. The script is in the process of evolving. It is still very early. When we do lock in on certain specifics in the plot, I’ll share them with you.”

Earlier, in Krrish and Krrish 3, Hrithik has played two different characters - scientist Rohit Mehra and his son Krishna Mehra, who moonlights as the caped crusader Krrish. Rohit dies at the end of Krrish 3 but it was speculated that he would be brought back from the dead in the next instalment of the franchise.

On Hrithik’s birthday in 2018, Rakesh had announced that Krrish 4 would release on Christmas 2020. “Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik,” he had tweeted.

However, later that year, Rakesh was diagnosed with early-stage throat cancer, which led to Krrish 4 being pushed. The script is expected to be finalised by the end of 2020, and the film will go on floors in the second-half of 2021, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The franchise began in 2003 with Koi... Mil Gaya. It was followed by Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013). All three films were directed by Rakesh and starred Hrithik, and became huge successes at the box office.

