HTLS 2020: Nick Jonas on being the ‘national jiju’, breaking millions of hearts after marrying Priyanka Chopra

Singer-actor Nick Jonas spoke about being the ‘jiju’ to an entire nation, at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday. Nick participated in the virtual interaction with wife, actor Priyanka Chopra.

In the interview, Nick expressed his gratitude for the love that Indian fans have given him, and expressed a desire to visit the country again once it is safe to do so. He said, “In our 12-13 years of working and touring, we’d never made it over to India. It was significant and special that my first trip was with Priyanka. We’ve been back many times now, and each trip has been such a great experience.”

Priyanka said that they had intended on staying back in India longer, after they celebrated Holi in Mumbai earlier this year, but were forced to alter their plans because of the corornavirus pandemic.

“So many laddoos stuffed in your face, for some reason,” Priyanka said, when Nick spoke about his love for Indian food. “Jiju was given many, many laddoos,” she said, giving him a cuddle. Speaking about the mantle of ‘national jiju’, Nick said, “I think Priyanka is a sister to the country, in a way, so I’m happy to be sister’s husband.”

Priyanka interjected, “I became the sister when you married me! I wasn’t before.” She continued, “I think the name was coined during our wedding. On social media, we started seeing ‘national jiju’ trending everywhere, it was so cute.”

The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and is currently in London, where Priyanka is shooting for her new film. They tied the know in a lavish ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace in 2018.

