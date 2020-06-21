Sections
Home / Bollywood / Huma Qureshi joins the cast of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom

Huma Qureshi joins the cast of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom

This will be Qureshi and Kumar’s second screen outing, they previously starred together in 2017 film, Jolly LLB 2.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:26 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Huma Qureshi joins Akshay Kumar in the upcoming spy thriller

There is a new development on the star cast front of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. Huma Qureshi has come onboard the film and will be playing a key role in the ‘80s set film, which is inspired by true events.

According to a source close to the film, “Huma Qureshi has been finalised to play a key character, in addition to the female lead to be played by Vaani Kapoor in Bell Bottom.”

This is not the first time that Qureshi will share screen with Kumar. The duo starred together in 2017 film, Jolly LLB 2. 

Kumar launched poster of his forthcoming spy thriller in November 2019 and the work on the film was slated to begin this year but got delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, work continued for the actor, who recently participated in a script narration for the upcoming film.



Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who is one of the producers, shared a picture of their video call meeting, which took place at 6 am. He wrote, “Nothing changes for @akshaykumar during #Lockdown 6am final narration of #BellBottom.” 

 

Besides that, Kumar has also shot for an advertisement campaign for the health ministry regarding the “post lockdown responsibilities” with director R Balki recently as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

122 fresh cases take J&K’s Covid-19 tally to 5,956
Jun 21, 2020 20:28 IST
Six cops, 3 pregnant women among 44 test positive in Ludhiana
Jun 21, 2020 20:25 IST
Communal speech case: Sidhu remains out of reach as Bihar cops wait to deliver bail papers
Jun 21, 2020 20:25 IST
In the Covid-19 battle, Delhi turns to volunteers
Jun 21, 2020 20:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.