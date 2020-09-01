Huma Qureshi showers love on Dimple Kapadia’s performance in Tenet: ‘Proud of you to show us how it’s done’

Huma Qureshi seems to have watched a screening of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in the UK, where she is shooting for her upcoming film, Bell Bottom. She took to Twitter to shower praises on Dimple Kapadia, who makes her Hollywood debut with the film.

In a tweet, Huma said that Dimple’s performance in Tenet made her ‘so proud as an Indian woman’. She wrote, “So cool to see #DimpleKapadia ma’am nailing it in the #Tenet .. Proud of you to show us how it’s done !! Makes me so proud as an Indian woman .. Representation in films matter esp to talented women (of any age) @preena621 kudos for bringing her out!”

Earlier this week, Sonam Kapoor watched Tenet in London and said that she got ‘goosebumps’ after seeing Dimple in the film. Sharing a still of Dimple from Tenet, Sonam wrote, “So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing.”

Tenet is the first big film to release after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered theatres worldwide earlier this year. The time-bending espionage epic opened in select international markets and reportedly earned $53 million in territories outside the US.

Tenet revolves around an unnamed agent, played by John David Washington, who is recruited into a top-secret mission to stop World War III. The audience is ominously told that the potential war is ‘something worse’ than nuclear holocaust.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Kenneth Branagh said that Dimple had a ‘smashing part’ in Tenet. “She’s got a really smashing part in Tenet. I know that our master director, Mr Nolan, was thrilled with her and our leading man, John David Washington was completely in love with her by the time they finished working together,” he said.

