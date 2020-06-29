Huma S Qureshi: Films offer hope to people, which is why our industry should get back on it’s feet soon

Actor Huma S Qureshi is well aware of the fact that even though Maharashtra government has given permission to resume shoots for all formats, it will still take time for things to normalise.

“Ï genuinely feel we all have to support each other,” she tells us.

On how different a scenario it is likely going to be when film shoots go on floor, and if as an actor she’s willing to take pay cuts, Qureshi adds, “I feel our industry will take a little longer. Right now, there are far more important things like health care, basic necessities that matter to people. I don’t think it’s the time to be selfish or think about yourself, but in the larger interest of what’s going on. Everybody will have to change.”

The 33-year-old also believes that films offer hope to people, especially in such testing times, and hence it’s time we all work towards a common goal of bringing it back on track.

“Films in a way are an escape for people, one where we cheer people up through our work. People come to watch our films when they’re feeling low, and need some inspiration, which is also why I feel our industry should get back on its feet soon. Films have a way of inspiring people. The Government is already figuring out ways how this can happen in a safe manner. Everyone is thinking in the right direction, as the heart is in the right direction,” says Qureshi.

Having said that, the actor points a very important concern with regards to the labour that is there on a film set that will also have to be taken care of once shooting resume.

“We have to be aware of the fact that in India, unfortunately, we’re a developing nation, and there’s a lot of unskilled labour. Also, labour is very cheap here, that’s the ground reality. So, we’ll have to, while we’re trying to figure out how to make sets safer, also invest in programmes to make sure that more and more people are trained, educated. That’s the foundation. Everything is dependent on each other,” she says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more