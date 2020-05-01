‘Humanity must prevail’: Arjun Kapoor posts cryptic note as Rishi Kapoor’s video from hospital shared online

Actor Arjun Kapoor is among the many Bollywood celebrities in mourning after the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. On Thursday, the actor posted a sharp comment on Instagram critical of those who had posted videos of the veteran actor from the hospital bed.

Taking to Instagram stories, he had written: “The choice to not post something is sometimes as important as to be the first to post something. Images have a lot of power lest we forget. Sometimes humanity, empathy must prevail over being first to embrace use of sly voyeuristic materia presented to you. Just sometimes.”

Arjun was not alone; actor Kushal Tandon too had commented on the unsavoury videos doing the rounds of internet. He wrote on Twitter: “There’s a forward that a ward boy or someone from the hospital has shot of Rishi Kapoor in his hospital bed just before he passed. I saw it. And think it’s a gross violation of his privacy. If you do receive it, delete it rather than forward it further. I did.”

Rishi Kapoor, who personified the Bollywood romantic hero for three decades before becoming a sought after character artiste, died in Mumbai on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He was 67.

Rishi is the third generation of the Kapoor dynasty that defined stardom. ”He is no more. He has passed away,” his elder brother Randhir told Hindustan Times.The actor, familiar to generations of film goers for his many roles, right from Bobby to Kapoor & Sons, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday.

The end came at 8.45 am, the family said in a statement, requesting fans and friends to respect the restrictions in place in view of the lockdown.His death comes a day after his D-Day co-star Irrfan Khan passed away. Three months ago, the disease claimed his sister Ritu Nanda.

The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last, the family disclosed in their statement. “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

Rishi returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for his cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice. He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, he said he was suffering from an “infection”. After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

(With PTI inputs)

