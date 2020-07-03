‘I ain’t Alia Bhatt’s brother’: Rahul Bhat tells off trolls as he says calling her ‘product of nepotism’ a disservice to the debate

Actor Rahul Bhat is disappointed with netizens who mistook him as Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt and have dragged him in the ongoing nepotism debate on social media. Alia’s actor mother Soni Razdan has supported Bhat during the episode.

Taking to Twitter to share about what he’s been going through, Rahul wrote, “If u call @aliaa08 a product of #Nepotism then you are harming the entire debate.She is a brilliant ,gifted actor,she is here because she is capable of Carrying a film on her shoulders. Ps- I ain’t her brother so don’t tag me nonsense without verifying who it is u r referring to.”

Soni retweeted Rahul’s tweet to spread the message. For the record, Rahul Bhatt is the son of Mahesh Bhatt with his first wife Kiran Bhatt and is the brother of actor Pooja Bhatt. Rahul Bhat, actor and producer, is not related to the family.

However, Rahul’s followers had mixed reactions to his tweet. When a fan asked in reaction to his tweet, “Hahaha want a role in her father’s movie we understand Smiling face with open mouth..she ain’t that great actress,” the actor shut the troll saying, “NO , I really don’t like movies that her father makes lately , ab bolo ?”

One of his followers commented, “Yes she is a brilliant actor. No doubt. She would have made such a name if she not a daughter of a director? She would have got such offers if she was not a daughter of a director? You are missing the entire point. Talent is precious but nepotism is killing it.” Another wrote, “hahahah! I know you sir! But I humbly have reservation on your statement that she is not a product of nepotism, chances she got may be due to influence of her father but ya her inherent gift may keep her going!”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says he has been a victim of nepotism: ‘Somebody’s dad has rung up and said don’t take him’

Rahul shot to fame as Sameer on the television show, Heena. He went on to make his film debut with Yeh Mohabbat Hai and also starred in Nayee Padosan and Ugly.

Rahul switched from acting to production by launching his own TV production house and has produced quite a few TV shows including Meri Doli Tere Angana, Chu Kar Mere Manko and Tum Dena Saath Mera. He made his acting comeback with Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly in 2014. He has featured in Fitoor, Jai Gangaajal and Daas Dev since then.

Follow @htshowbiz for more