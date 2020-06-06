I am not greedy for work, but acting is my passion: Ihana Dhillon

Jubin is a very talented singer. He had earlier sung a song in my movie Hate Story 4 (2018). So I know him from before and I had always been a fan of his music. When I heard this track, and found out that it was going to be sung by Jubin, I immediately knew that I want to be part of it,” says actor Ihana Dhillon who features in a new track by Jubin Nautiyal, titled Meri Aashiqui.

You can listen to the track here:

The track, which has been composed by Rochak Kohli, is a sad, romantic number, and has garnered over 13 million views on YouTube within 3 days of its release. “It’s a soulful track, and people are loving it. We have put in a lot of effort into the song and it was totally worth it. Working on this song was one hell of a ride. We shot the song in the north eastern state of Meghalaya, and sometimes, it was incredibly difficult to reach the place of shoot. We often trekked for hours to reach the location,” says Dhillon.

This is the first music video that Dhillon has featured in, but she says that if a song is beautiful and she likes it, she wouldn’t mind doing more such videos. The actor also says that she had three to four film releases scheduled for this year, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, everything has been postponed for now. I also have a web series that is coming out soon,” says Dhillon, who will next be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Bhuj.

The actor insists that she is very “choosy” about her work, and is very conscious about always doing different kinds of roles. “For me, content matters more. The digital platform has become huge and therefore, it doesn’t matter to me if I am working in a movie or a web series. Acting is my passion and I love acting, but besides, I also have other business ventures, so I am not greedy about work. I take my time and choose my projects very carefully. But yes, I am never going to leave acting,” she signs off.