Sections
Home / Bollywood / I am proud of my doctor brother working in Bihar but worried too: Gurmeet

I am proud of my doctor brother working in Bihar but worried too: Gurmeet

Gurmeet Choudhary is worried about the spike in Covid-19 cases in his home state Bihar and for his elder brother, a GP in their hometown Purnia who has been treating patients

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 19:28 IST

By Hindustan Times, Mumbai, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Choudhary feels the need to increase awareness in smaller towns and villages in Bihar

Gurmeet Choudhary is very worried. The recent spike in Covid-19 cases in his home state Bihar is the cause for huge concern for the actor. He says, “Overwhelmed hospitals, poor infrastructure, and the rise in cases are quite alarming. Often people think and believe that they won’t be infected. Hame toh nahin hoga. This leads to lack of precautions and negligence resulting in a wider-spread. In big cities, there are many hospitals and doctors to deal with the situation but in smaller towns there are hospitals but the population too is huge. There are so many villages in Bihar and if the numbers keep rising like this, then bahut mushkil hogi. Ek ko hua toh jaldi spread hoga and to get the right treatment in time might be a problem.”

 

Choudhary feels the need to increase awareness in smaller towns and villages in Bihar. He says, “We have to emphasise that you can be infected if you meet people in groups or are in crowded places. Wearing a mask is a must and so is washing hands often. People in Bihar saw Mumbaikars and people in other cities take all these precautions and now it is their turn to do these diligently. They have to fight and ensure all precautions are taken from sanitising to masks to staying at home and not take anything lightly.”

 



The Wajah Tum Ho (2016) actor is also worried as his elder brother, who is a general physician in their hometown Purnia, has been treating patients. “My bhai is running his clinic everyday and has not seen his family or his newborn since the last three months. My parents, bhabhi and her family have been living in our house while he stays in his house, away from them, in quarantine. Sab dare hue hain ki use na ho jaaye. But my brother has been taking care of himself and his patients. He says, if all doctors sit at home, kaise chalega? In fact, one of our close relatives has tested positive, ab toh Corona ghar mein aa gaya hai, so the situation is quite dangerous right now.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit shortly
Jul 22, 2020 20:52 IST
Fresh guidelines puts entire admission process for SSC students to junior colleges online
Jul 22, 2020 20:49 IST
Early menstruation linked to increased menopause symptoms
Jul 22, 2020 20:49 IST
SAD condemns CM, DGP for booking Sikh youth on ‘frivolous charges’
Jul 22, 2020 20:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.