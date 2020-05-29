I am sensitive yet strong which is why I could survive: Viineet Kumar

After doing small roles, playing the duplicate of a hero, a dead body, and several fleeting appearances in films, actor Viineet Kumar’s 20-year-long struggle bore fruit when he bagged the lead role in Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz (2018). Kumar recalls that a number of his friends would go back home after trying their luck for 10, 12, or 14 years, in acting, but he stuck to his guns. “There have been times when things were tough, and I didn’t get even small roles. I have been through such phases of uncertainty, and learnt to survive. The kind of work I wanted to do has come to me after a long struggle and I want to savour it and give it my best. I am sensitive yet strong which is why I could survive. I am using all my experiences in my performances,” says the Saand Ki Aankh (2019) actor, who was appreciated for his performance in the recent web show Bard of Blood.

He adds, “I had a good role in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), but while the other actors got noticed and worked, I was left behind. I didn’t let that demoralise me, and that is why I wrote a script for myself (Mukkabaaz) which took four years.”

If the lockdown hadn’t happened, he would have been attending the Tribeca Film Festival in the US and meeting his screen idol, Hollywood actor, Robert De Niro. He says, “I absolutely adore him and it is unfortunate that I couldn’t meet and spend some time with him. Coronavirus took away that golden opportunity from me. I also missed the award ceremony wherein I was nominated for Best Actor for my film, Tryst With Destiny. Yet, I am glad that my new web show has released, and I am able to entertain audiences.”

Kumar is also looking forward to four other films this year. Talking about the lockdown, the actor hopes that people will restart their lives “with more compassion, once we are normal again”. He believes that we are all connected in some form or the other. “We shouldn’t be in a blind rush and spread not just love but wealth, too. There are people who need stuff now and there are many who are hoarding. Hamne bahut kuch thoos thoos ke bhar liya hai. par sabko unke haq ka milna chahiye. We have to be better human beings,” he concludes.