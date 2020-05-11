Sections
Home / Bollywood / I believe a routine is important: Kunal Kemmu

I believe a routine is important: Kunal Kemmu

The actor says looking after his daughter keeps him and his wife busy

Updated: May 11, 2020 15:07 IST

By Sonil Dedhia, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Kunal says his social media posts reflect his mood

Kunal Kemmu has been spending some quality time with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and wife Soha Ali Khan during the ongoing lockdown period, “The one thing that has kept us on our toes is our daughter. Normally, in this situation, things could tend to get boring and lazy but we are aware that with Inaaya, we have some activities to do. Thanks to her schedule there is some routine that is still alive. She wakes up at a certain time and her time is divided into school and play time. In fact, she is aware that there is something called the coronavirus because of which you cannot go out of the house. Also, she helps us in motivating to do things,” he says.  

The Malang (2020) actor points out that there are good days and bad days, “I believe a routine is important. The idea is to take one day at a time and count your blessings. I have had days when I have to crawl out of the day and get myself in the shower. My social media is the best way to know in what kind of mood I am (laughs),” he says adding that people have a lot of time to invest in their hobbies, “Be it playing the guitar or photography I read a book, write for a bit, watch something on television and then spend time with my daughter. Like I do a lot of craft activities with Inaaya which took me to my childhood days or just paint in a book which I end up doing a lot more than her so it is real fun.” 

While Kemmu is eager to back on the sets he is nervous at the same time, “If we just start going back to the routine which was followed earlier, then this whole exercise of lockdown would go to waste. In fact, I was talking to Soha the other day that whenever I start shooting, I would like to check into a hotel till the time I finish shooting and be there for an extra week. Obviously there is no clarity as to when will we start shooting but the various producer bodies are deciding on certain norms keeping in mind the safety of everyone,: he signs off.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At PM’s meeting with CMs, Amit Shah talks about Aarogya Setu app
May 11, 2020 15:22 IST
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
May 11, 2020 14:26 IST
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
May 11, 2020 14:53 IST
Train ticket booking opens, cheaper gold bond: 4 things launched on May 11
May 11, 2020 13:12 IST

latest news

IIT Madras and Chengalpattu Medical College design doffing unit
May 11, 2020 15:20 IST
Apple considering possibilty of shifting part of production to India
May 11, 2020 15:20 IST
Gas leak at Telangana factory, 1 admitted to hospital with breathing issues
May 11, 2020 15:18 IST
Anil Kapoor pens inspirational note on building immunity
May 11, 2020 15:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.