Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / I don’t believe in starving myself or doing crash diets. I workout everyday regardless of how busy I am: Mrunal Thakur

I don’t believe in starving myself or doing crash diets. I workout everyday regardless of how busy I am: Mrunal Thakur

The actor says she learnt about holistic fitness from her co-stars -John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 12:35 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

Mrunal says Hrithik, John, Shahid, Farhan inspired her to make fitness a lifestyle

Working with seniors and established actors not only allows a young actor to learn from the best but also imbibe from them and grow as a person and an actor. Mrunal Thakur, too, admits that while working with actors like John Abraham (Batla House; 2019), Hrithik Roshan (Super 30; 2019), Shahid Kapoor (Jersey) and Farhan Akhtar (Toofan), she realised the importance of holistic fitness, over and above the requirements for a character in movies.

“Being paired opposite these co-stars, who unconsciously taught me so much, I realised staying fit and being healthy is a virtue that is required for me in the long term,” she says. The Love Sonia (2018) actor has noticed that each of these actors are effortlessly and confidently able to take on parts that require one to physically push boundaries because they are certain they will be able to pull it off. Physical intensive roles are a draw too for Mrunal, because she believes as an actor she should be prepared for every role that comes her way regardless of how emotionally or physically taxing it might be.

 

Thakur shares, “I took up fitness very seriously after my first few films. I knew I want to be able to do any part that comes to me and for that, to be physically able to prep for it, I would be ready only if fitness is a continual process. Fitness is a lifestyle choice and I have made it gradually. I don’t believe in starving myself or doing crash diets. I eat everything. I swear by yoga and MMA. I workout everyday regardless of how busy I am. Through the lockdown, I have been through quite a few dull days but I invested emotionally in becoming fitter. I feel a lot more active now and charged up to work than ever before.”

Interact with author on Twitter /@imkav

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Nothing for me to resolve’: Punjab CM after meeting Shah on farmers’ stir
Dec 03, 2020 13:25 IST
Will launch political party in January, tweets Rajinikanth; says announcement on Dec 31
Dec 03, 2020 12:56 IST
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
Dec 03, 2020 12:08 IST
Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive
Dec 03, 2020 12:54 IST

latest news

Board exams 2021: CISCE writes to all CMs to allow partial reopening of schools from January for classes 10 and 12
Dec 03, 2020 13:26 IST
Flipkart announces spin-off of PhonePe, to remain majority shareholder
Dec 03, 2020 13:21 IST
#WildlifeConservationDay: Randeep voices against any kind of deforestation
Dec 03, 2020 13:18 IST
Good progress being made on Brexit trade deal, British minister says
Dec 03, 2020 13:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.