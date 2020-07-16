Sections
I don’t see cinemas dying anytime soon: Vijay Varma

The actor believes that OTT platforms can co-exist with theatres like they have been doing for so many years.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 14:54 IST

By Titas Chowdhury,

Vijay Varma says he is happy that language barriers are breaking thanks to OTT platforms. (PHOTO: Instagram/itsvijayvarma)

With three digital releases this year, Vijay Varma believes that OTT platforms are providing a much needed respite to the audience during this time of panic and stress. “Everybody has turned to entertainment now. So, we can realise the importance of storytelling. It’s a great place for people to escape from the daily humdrums of their lives,” he says.

He shares that that OTT platforms are “a great place to bond” due to the conversations they give rise to and they’ve exposed the audience to global content. He says, “Language is no barrier. We’re watching Mexican shows. It’s like sitting at home and getting to travel and be part of other people’s minds and households. We’re lucky that OTT platforms are running in full capacity right now.”

 

The Gully Boy (2019) actor, however, says that despite facing competition from the digital space, cinema halls will continue to thrive in the coming months. “Nothing can replace the magic of watching a film at a theatre. It’s a community experience. We aren’t distracted by the fact that there are other people around us. Cinema halls have a larger-than-life screen,” he says.



Varma points out that both the mediums have now merged and they will continue to co-exist. “People are setting up their homes with big screens and great audio systems. Some watch films and shows on their phones but once they connect their headphones, it makes for an immersive experience. It’s great that we’ve a choice of watching a film at a theatre with our families and on our mobile phone screens in the comfort of our homes,” he explains.

 

He asserts that the debate about theatres and multiplexes witnessing a fall in their businesses is futile. “I don’t see cinema dying anytime soon. It will only flourish henceforth because we’ve understood the importance of it during the lockdown. When television came, many believed that cinema was going to die but it didn’t. Cinema evolved and it survived,” he concludes.

