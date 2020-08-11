Sections
Home / Bollywood / I feel Covid-19 is a hauua: Satish Shah

I feel Covid-19 is a hauua: Satish Shah

Senior actor Satish Shah, who returned home after being treated for Covid-19, says most people recover so there is nothing to be scared of. Getting treatment instantly is the key

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 20:06 IST

By Hindustan Times, Mumbai, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Satish Shah advises people to not be scared and get tested and treated if they have any symptoms. (PHOTO: FOTOCORP)

Senior actor Satish Shah is currently at home in quarantine after being treated for Covid-19 in a hospital. The 69-year-old, who revealed that he was fine via a tweet, says, “Covid-19 is a big hauua according to me. The coronavirus has not, by itself, killed anyone. I wanted to let people know so that they realise that people who died after testing positive are mostly ones who had other health issues which worsened and their bodies couldn’t cope. Most people recover so there is nothing to be scared of.”

Though he hadn’t stepped out, Shah felt something was amiss when he would be feverish usually in the evenings and that persisted for 6-7 days. He spoke to his doctor friend, who asked him to get tested. Once the results showed he was positive, the friend suggested that Shah get treated in a hospital. His wife, too, tested positive but was asymptomatic.

 

Shah admits, “I was not scared about going to the hospital. I didn’t anticipate that anything untoward would happen- like major illness or death. I didn’t take chances with my health due to my age. I would advise people that there is nothing to be scared of. When you feel you have any symptoms, get tested and get treated and everything will be fine. Getting treated at the onset is important and if you have any complications of health issues- don’t hide it. Having a positive mindset helps. It was as simple as that.”



Shah reveals that when he got admitted, he kept it low-key and didn’t inform anyone as he didn’t want any publicity out of it. “I had decided that once I came back home, I would tell people that I am hale and hearty. And if I didn’t, people would learn about it anyway (laughs),” he says.

 

The actor is thankful to the hospital doctors, nurses and other health workers who were “fantastic and took great care”. He was admitted on July 20 and was discharged on July 28. Shah says, “They pampered and looked after me very well. But I am sad that I couldn’t recognize anyone as they were all wearing PPE suits every time they saw me. I tested negative on the 24th and then again on 26th, but due to my age, I was kept under observation till 28th.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JD(U) snubs LJP says alliance in Bihar is with BJP, NDA rift widens
Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
India could’ve been in top 3 world economies in next 7-8 yrs: Rajnath Singh
Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
Fire breaks out in multi-storeyed building in Kolkata
Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
Top-seeded Simona Halep makes 2nd round of Prague Open
Aug 11, 2020 21:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.