I feel, I am still trying to make a mark in the world: Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker, who has been on a roll this year with three distinct web shows, is glad for having the busiest year in this pandemic. But she recalls a time when things weren’t so hunky-dory for her. Talking about when she started off in her acting career, Bhasker shares, “Sometimes, I feel, I am still trying to make a mark in the world. Though things are a lot better, but there are times when you feel, I am still trying. I remember, when I started off, I was driven and confused but I was ambitious and lagi rehti thi. When I had dark or low moments, I thought that maybe I should let it go but I would get some project and things moved on. That cycle helped.”

The actor explains that usually this is the scenario for actors, especially ones starting off. “Our lives are full of anxiety and uncertainty and your peace of mind depends on work. It is quite hard being in this profession, and maintaining your sanity, positive outlook and keeping yourself driven,” she says.

Crediting her education for her confidence and her parents for support, the Flesh actor elaborates her point and says, “Everyone has their own journey. I was lucky to have parents who were strong and supportive, even when they were scared or worried about me. They never stopped me which gave me confidence. My education, too, helped a lot. I have done BA in Literature and Masters in Sociology, so I knew I was qualified and won’t go hungry. Education in the liberal arts trained me to think in a rational way and articulate.”

She is glad that her three web shows this year have been varied and well received. “Flesh is a dark cop drama which is a difficult watch, the clutter breaker Rasbhari is a risque, teenage fantasy show and now Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is a light, effervescent comedy and slice-of-life story. I couldn’t have asked for more. I have written a script, bromance between man and a woman and plan to act in it as well. I am here because the audiences liked my work. At times, I am still an outsider who continues to get good projects,” she signs off.

