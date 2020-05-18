I feel the pressure to keep my social media updated: Alaya F

For Alaya F, the lockdown is no time to laze around. She’s making use of it to pick up skills that help her stay occupied and calm. She shares that she has begun practising yoga at home. “I recently discovered that I’m quite good at it. It’s something I’ve never done it in my life. I realise that I’m flexible and I’ve a strong core. I can do a lot when it comes to yoga because it comes naturally to me. Once the lockdown is lifted, I’m going to start yoga classes. It makes for a workout and helps you stay fit,” she says.

She confides that she’s learning to keep her “social media updated” much like her peers. She says, “I sometimes feel the pressure to keep putting up posts in order to be out there and stay relevant. Instagram affects me because it reminds me that I need to make sure that people remember my face.”

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor, however, is sad that the lockdown had to happen at time when she had just kick-started her career. “I definitely do miss working. My career just about started and I had to take a break instantaneously. I wish I could jump back into work. I love the feeling of being on a film set. I’ve been reading scripts during the lockdown. It’s great that I’m getting the time to read scripts,” she says.

Urging everyone to keep themselves busy, Alaya believes that create art is helping her keep a positive mind. “Drawing has always been something that I do to more centred. If I’m on a set and I don’t want to chat with anyone between shots, I draw to stay focussed. With the lockdown in effect, drawing has moved from something that helps me stay calm to something that I really enjoy doing,” she says.

She adds, “I had started using my hobby as a stress buster. But now I’ve the time to actually create something, think about it and make it as detailed and intricate as I want. And I’m getting better at it. I’m calmer and more composed than I thought I would be.”