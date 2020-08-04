I had to incur a lot of financial loss because of this pandemic: Tia Bajpai

Actor-singer Tia Bajpai is waiting with bated breath for the lockdown to be lifted entirely so that she can get back to work. Bajpai says that a lot of her projects came to a standstill because of this pandemic and she desperately wants to start shooting as soon as possible. She says. “As soon as I can travel, my work is going to start. Firstly, I have an upcoming single called Kahaani, in which, we are trying to merge two genres. We are calling it ‘Bollytrap’ and are using trap beats with Hindi music in this song.”

The 1920: Evil Returns (2012) actor is also waiting to start work on her next film which will be shot in Norway. “I had to incur a lot of financial loss because of this pandemic as I was supposed to start shooting for my English film Dear Mom in April, and I had booked my tickets to Norway for March 23. I was supposed to fly down there with half my crew and the other half was supposed to come from London (UK). All flights and hotels were booked, and we were all set to go, but this pandemic happened and so we had to cancel everything and put all of that on hold. It was a big shock for me, and for 15 days I didn’t know what to do, but then slowly, we decided to start putting out my singles etc., on YouTube to just keep busy,” she says.

Bajpai, who is known for her TV show Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, made her acting debut in Bollywood with Haunted 3D in 2011. And since then, the actor has worked in a number of movies and has also managed to take forward her passion for music by releasing a couple of singles. Bajpai feels that the Indian music scene, in its current state, could do with some improvements. “I don’t understand why musicians are just picking up samples from here and there and mixing it. It is heartbreaking to see this because India has a rich music culture. That affected me because I know we have such great musicians and we have always been so good in music. I don’t understand why, suddenly, we are just recreating songs at a time when we need our original music the most. I have written Kahaani myself and it is a mix of Sufi and trap genres, and we are experimenting with that,” says Bajpai.

Bajpai adds that the meaning of “normal” has completely changed for her, and from now on, masks, sanitisers and taking extra precautions is going to be the “new normal” for her. “I don’t think anyone can go back to the usual normal life any longer. Even if there is a vaccine by October as reports are suggesting, the virus is still going to be there. So, I am going to be extra cautious always. Cough and cold is normal but coronavirus is such that even if there is a medicine available to cure it, I would never want to contract it,” she signs off.