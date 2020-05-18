I learn a lot from my mum’s management skills: Divyanka

Like many of her peers, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been busy taking care of her home and enjoying cooking as well but what she misses the most is her mother, she says. “My mother, Neelam Tripathi, is very creative and enterprising. I have realised that even in a lockdown, one can’t really lock my mother down,” says the actor.

A Bharatnatyam dancer and a yoga expert, her mum has been conducting online yoga classes and Bharatnatyam dance classes to kids of her academy.

“While I feel great cooking simple recipes at home, she has been preparing yummy dishes as Dahi vadas and Jalebis often. I actually miss her presence. I wish I was with her at this time and could enjoy all the delicacies she has been making at home in Bhopal (laughs),” she says. Through the lockdown, Divyanka and her husband-actor Vivek Dahiya have been sharing funny videos of their time at home. Recently, Tripathi shared two photos of a carrot cake she baked and wrote: “After very long hubby and I have same content to post! Successfully baked my favourite #CarrotCake in first attempt!”

The actor feels that during the pandemic and the lockdown, “people have become a bit laidback”. “We wake up aaram se, sleep in often but not my mother. She is always disciplined and wakes up on her usual time and completes her home chores, does her workout and has been doing for years without fail. Later, she manages work for her academy. Mum is constantly working and managing home and the new responsibilities at the academy but she never complains. She enjoys the process so nothing has changed for her at all in this lockdown. I learn a lot from her management skills, the way she balances things on the professional and personal front. I am always in awe of her,” she signs off.