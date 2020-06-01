Sections
Home / Bollywood / I’m worried about what migrant workers are going through: Saif Ali Khan

The actor says it is important to prepare for a spike in cases - worst case scenario

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:26 IST

By Sonil Dedhia,

The actor is spending his time reading books, watching films and cooking

Saif Ali Khan, who, like all of us is at home as the country is under a lockdown. Knowing that he is at an advantage due to his position, the actor doesn’t feel right to talk about it, “First of all we are really privileged, so every time someone asks me if I am okay in a lockdown, I start worrying about what migrant workers are going through. So me sitting and telling you how I can chill it feels a little hollow. But I think at a time like this and at all times beauty is where it always was in great books, great music, great conversations, good thoughts and good meals,” he says adding how he spends his days, “I practice the guitar, I want to be a better guitar player. I might polish up a language like French. There are so many things to do. I am also learning to cook, and spending time with my son (Taimur Ali Khan).”

 

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor hopes that the lockdown allows the healthcare system to get in place,”We have all been home and some people are finding it harder than others, financially, emotionally. But the point is we should be prepping for the spike in cases, so I hope that’s happening. Because I think at some point we are all going to have to go out and probably risk getting there or some people who can afford it will have to lock themselves up for a year, those are the two choices I can see. I hope the government is preparing,” he explains.

The online streaming platforms has come to people’s rescue during the lockodwn. As someone who forayed into digital entertainment long before it became popular in the country, Khan says the medium is creatively more satisfying, “OTT is more artistic than films. That’s the main thing, are you an artist, you want to act, you want to be in an amazing environment, if you see shows like Sacred Games and Pataal Lok they are showing Bombay and India for what it is, much more than any movie has shown us. So, its insanely cool and I love it. Looking back, the decision to work on the web was a very good idea. In life when you hedge your bets its sometimes very rewarding,” he explains.



Will shooting structure and storytelling will change post lockdown? the actor says there is a lot of uncertainty, “We don’t know how we are yet, so nobody will be prepared to actually make a movie. Maybe we’ll just go back to normal once its all okay or we are going forward to a new normal is uncertain so only time will tell,” he concludes.

 

