I never really had a plan: Cyrus Sahukar

For actor Cyrus Sahukar, it all began at the age of 18 when he joined a television channel as a video jockey. This year, marks his 20th year in the industry and he says that “it feels freaky even to just hear that I completed two decades in the industry”. Speaking about his journey so far, he says, “The journey has been amazing. I was petrified when I started, not wanting to be stuck doing one thing. In these years, I have done my share on the radio, theatre, acting in a couple of movies, web series, lots of hosting, some comedy and improv, too. It has been a nice bouquet.”

Ask him about the turning points in his career, and he says, “I have never really thought of turning points. I have always thought of junctures, which affected me emotionally. Career wise, winning the VJ hunt kicked off a whole new life for me. Then slowly I understood that there are other ways of comedy apart from stand-up. Then when I did theatre, it improved my personality as a human being. I understood that every show is new. I never really had a plan. I always go by the flow.”

Sahukar, who has been staying alone in the city, says that he has had a “phenomenal phase” during this lockdown. About the new normal, the 39-year-old actor says that he “doesn’t know how many massive parties will people go to”. “Hopefully, the new normal will be about people also truly slowing down. I have never seen so much attention being drawn to people’s mental health, diets and their choices in life. The world will of course go on as it has. But I feel with come with a lot of people’s personal choices rather than what the society wants them to be. People are going to make some strong choices,” he concludes.