‘I often have people waiting outside to get a glimpse of me’: Radhika Apte on her life in London

Actor Radhika Apte, who has been in London since March when the lockdown was announced, has said that she is recognised on the London streets now, joking that people have all the time to watch web series these days and see her work. Radhika, a critically acclaimed actor, has featured in several web shows and short films, including Sacred Games, Ghoul and Ahalya.

Radhika told Times of India in an interview, “Due to the lockdown, people have been watching web shows. I feel that’s how people in London started recognising me. I often have people waiting outside to get a glimpse of me. Otherwise, I would have never got this kind of attention here.” She also revealed that she had never stayed in London for this long after completing her studies.

Not one to share her personal life much, Radhika further told the daily that she gets uncomfortable when people try being too friendly because they recognise her as a star. “I don’t mind it when people walk up to me and tell me that they like my work; I appreciate that. However, when someone screams your name in the middle of the road and tries to be too friendly with you, or distracts you when you are out jogging, is when I get bothered. Once, I was on a flight when someone came up to me and asked for a picture, but I refused. I was really tired and went off to sleep. When I woke up, I was surprised to see that person’s phone pointed at me. I was shocked,” she said.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times Radhika said she had been neglecting her house and lockdown made her realise its importance. “Cleaning my house, and organising it! Yes, I have been exercising, taking care of my health, and eating well. I always made and make sure that I spend time with friends and family, but it’s only now when I realised I should re-organise my house and throw out the things I don’t use,” she said.

In a separate interaction, she also told HT, “We (people in showbiz) are still in a far better condition, we are all in a business where most people have savings. It’s the most of the Indian population we need to worry about. A lot of people, daily wage workers are losing their jobs. There’s only one message I want to give to people: donate, this is the time. It’s really not a lot that needs to donate, there are so many platforms. Also, please don’t hoard food, there’s no shortage. It’s damaging for others.”

