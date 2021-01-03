I reinforce resolutions every day, there is not a specific new year resolution: Adil Hussain

Adil Hussain is a busy man, navigating content and continents, alike. 2020 was a rewarding year for Hussain — from Delhi Crime winning an International Emmy to Pareeksha gaining accolades at international film festivals to Saving Chintu being in the running for the Oscars. He says, “I am very grateful for what has happened for me, to me,” adding that when recognition comes from established agencies, it creates a trust in producers to put money on talent. “When I, or the film, get recognised by well-known establishments, then more producers trust to put money into you to make even more meaningful films. So it is a contribution to the art which is very important to me because I came in the field of acting not for the love of money. I earn, which is excellent, but for the love of the art of acting,” says Hussain, currently shooting in the UK.

Beginning 2021 on this exhilarating note, Hussain says that it’s his constant endeavour to better himself. “Resolutions are everyday; I don’t do new year resolutions at all. I think resolutions are renewed everyday, every moment. To be more aware, more empathetic, more non-judgmental and to be more accessible for people, to be more accommodating and break down my barriers of the ideas of right and wrong and rise above them, to be more organic in my approach to acting, more wide-heartedness — these are very important to me. I reinforce it every day so there is not a specific new year resolution,” says the actor who added more feathers to his hat by mastering cooking and baking during the lockdowns last year.

With web continuing its fruitful run with cine-lovers, one thing that Hussain observes is that the demand for meaningful stories will remain a highlight of 2021. “I cannot predict any trends, but one thing I can say is that people would look for more meaningful, content-oriented films,” he says while divulging that there are quite a lot of projects in the pipeline, starting April, for which he is preparing.

