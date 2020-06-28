Sections
Home / Bollywood / ‘I stand for love’: Priyanka Chopra celebrates pride month

‘I stand for love’: Priyanka Chopra celebrates pride month

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra wrote an encouraging note and extended support to pride month. See her post here.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 13:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra posted a note on love on Instagram.

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Sunday took to Instagram to celebrate pride month (June 1-June 30). She dropped an encouraging note to show her support.

She wrote: “I stand for love. Happy #Pride!” She also posted a picture which said the following: “Love is love, love is non-discriminatory, love is universal, love is beautiful, love is unconditional, love is warmth, love is powerful, love is to be celebrated.” Signifying the pride colours, all the words expressing different emotions were in different colours.

 

A number of her fans wrote in to express their appreciation. One user said: “Yessss happy pride month everyone.” Another one wrote: “Very well said mam.” A third user wrote: “Love is love.”



Priyanka is vocal on issues of public interest on social media. On the controversy of the deaths of a father-son P Jayaraj and his son J Fennix of Tamil Nadu, she wrote on Twitter: “Reeling from what I’m hearing. Absolutely stunned sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality whatever be their crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks.”

Also read: ‘I will get you for this’: Twinkle Khanna warns son Aarav as he clicks her taking a 4pm nap

Early into the coronavirus crisis, she had taken part in fund-raising initiative, IForIndia and written: “So happy to be a small part of #IForIndia- India’s biggest fundraising concert. I hope you guys are watching and donating.... it’s on right now!! Link in my bio. #SocialForGood 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india.”

Some time back, on the issue of child abuse, retweeting a tweet by actor and minister Smriti Irani, she had written: “The innocence of a child is so fragile, and the responsibility to protect that is one of paramount importance. Having personally heard so many horror stories, there are too many children who have endured the worst of humanity, and this is simply unacceptable.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Pride Month: ‘I stand for love’
Jun 28, 2020 13:30 IST
1-year-old killed in Chicago drive-by shooting
Jun 28, 2020 13:29 IST
Iran’s central bank injects cash to stabilise currency market, says bank governor
Jun 28, 2020 13:27 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: After Gurugram, locust swarm seen in UP’s Kasganj and all the latest news
Jun 28, 2020 13:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.