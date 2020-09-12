‘I used to be a drug addict’: Kangana Ranaut’s video from March goes viral as Bollywood tackles allegations of drug abuse

A video of Kangana Ranaut claiming that she used to be a drug addict is going viral on Twitter. The video was posted on Kangana’s Instagram account in March when she was in her home town of Manali.

“Soon as I ran away from my house, I became a film star in a couple of years and a drug addict. So much stuff was happening in my life, I fell into the hands of such people and all of this happened while I was still a teenager. Imagine how dangerous I am,” she says in the video, which was posted on the fifth day of the Navratras. Kangana had also recently claimed that during her early days as an actor, a ‘character actor’ used to drug her.

The video has resurfaced amid mounting allegations of drug abuse against Bollywood celebrities. On Tuesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty in connection with a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kangana has been vocal on the case and against Rhea. She even claimed that 99% of Bollywood engages in the use of drugs. Several Bollywood stars including Raveena Tandon objected to this generalisation.

In a recent tweet, Kangana had said that if she is found to have had any connection with drug peddlers, she will leave Mumbai forever. “I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you,” she wrote on Twitter.

In a 2016 interview, Kangana’s ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman said that he got into a huge fight with Kangana after he refused to do cocaine at her birthday party in 2008. “On her birthday in March 2008 at The Leela, she had invited everybody that she had worked with. She said ‘Let’s do cocaine in the night.’ I had smoked hash with her a couple of times before and didn’t like it so I said no. I remember getting into the biggest argument that night because I said no to cocaine,” Adhyayan had told DNA.

