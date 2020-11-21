Sections
I was anxious about travelling amidst the Covid-19 peak: Jassie Gill

The actor-musician says that he had to travel during the pandemic because of his shoots, but he would have avoided it if he could.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 04:44 IST

By Prashant Singh,

Jassie Gill will next be seen in the Hindi film Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai.

Amidst the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic [April onwards], while the entire country stayed indoors within the confines of their homes, actor-singer Jassie Gill was an exception. He travelled to the city for the shooting of his next Hindi film, besides making trips to Canada and Chandigarh as well.

“Honestly, if the shoot wasn’t very urgent, I would have ideally liked to stay at home. But I knew that the makers weren’t able to ready the film since a few scenes were still left to be shot. So, it was important for us to do the shoot. Thankfully, we were all safe and shot with all the safety measures,” he says.

 

Ask him if he was anxious / scared about travelling during the peak, and he says: “Absolutely! I got really anxious when I was travelling to Canada around May when the virus was spreading rapidly. Then, coming to Mumbai also made me really anxious because of the increasing cases in the city at that time. I remember I was quite anxious throughout [the travelling and shooting days].”

The Panga actor admits that his family also wanted him “to stay back at home”, and travel only “when things became more safe and secure.” “But it was necessary for me to travel, so I convinced them,” says Gill, with a smile, adding that he is excited about portraying a “very different and unique” character in the film, “of a boy from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.” “There are other upcoming projects too. Plus, as far as music is concerned, I got a lot of time to make music [during the lockdown]. I would start coming out with them soon.”

