I was nominated for a jury award but wasn’t invited to the awards show: Vikrant Massey

When I made my transition from TV to films, I knew I would have my fair share of struggle but I am lucky that things were easier than expected,” says actor Vikrant Massey, who debuted in Lootera seven years ago, made a mark and paved his path in films.

“When you start off, beggars can’t be choosers and back then, TV actors weren’t given much importance. I was told that TV actors ka kuch nahin hoga films mein. In fact, I auditioned for Lootera and was rejected but later, the actor who was signed on to play the friend in the film couldn’t do it and the makers called me 20 days before the shoot. So, that was sheer luck. My attempt paid off. A career in Bollywood is a mix of luck, opportunities you get, choices you make and your talent. Instead of saying, mauka nahin milta, one should turn every challenge into an opportunity. I am thankful to all the makers who saw potential in me and cast me in substantial roles. That led to other filmmakers offering better roles,” says the actor, who was seen with Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak recently.

Weighing in on the conversation of nepotism and insiders vs outsiders, Massey says, “Nepotism exists everywhere. One might get a few chances, but you have to prove yourself. There are a number of insiders, who didn’t get film offers after a few of their films flopped. Life is all about choices. I hoped to break the mould and get noticed in films, which is why I chose to be part of good films and work with talented makers, even if my roles were small. Being an outsider, you have no one to guide you, so you have to rely on your wits.There are no second chances there.”

Ask him about his recent tweet where he asked when will the system be fair, and he says, “That was about the hierarchical system in the industry and making a film with a popular star is alright as film-making is a business, afterall. But with regards to the tweet, I was saying that the other actors should have been invited as well. It has happened to me too. I remember, I was nominated for the Best Actor Jury category in a popular award function, but wasn’t invited to the event. So, should I be hurt by that? No. It doesn’t matter to me kyunki system hi aisa hai. I am only focused on work.”

Massey is thankful to filmmakers he worked with as they “didn’t typecast” him and the writers who wrote good roles for him. “I am also grateful to the audiences who loved me on TV for 10 years. Today, I know I want to be part of good content - be it a big film or a small film or OTT. Today, the biggest stars are seen on OTT, which wasn’t favoured a few years ago. Time is changing and so is cinema and people appreciate relatable performances,” he says.