I was told by Kwan rep to be seen at Karan Johar’s parties to make a comeback, says Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has addressed the controversy around alleged drug nexus in Bollywood and the silence of leading stars on it. Suchitra, who made her debut with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, also spoke about the advice she received from the representative of a celeb management company about making her comeback.

“Bollywood is largely silent on most things except when it becomes an I-scratch-your-back-and-you-scratch-mine-scenario,” Suchitra said as she spoke about the lack of any leading face speaking about the issue. She also claimed that when the film industry displays its social conscience, it is ‘agenda-driven’.

Suchitra was speaking to India Today TV. Talking about her own experience with Kwan, she said that she was told to make appearances at Karan Johar’s parties if she wanted to make a comeback in films. “As I was talking to the book agent, this lady who also handles acting, she said that ‘ma’am why aren’t you acting’ and so I said my daughter is too small, and we will see. She said ‘no ma’am it’s easy and you just have to do a few things to come back into the limelight because you are too silent. One of the main things is that you need to be seen at Karan Johar’s parties’.”

Suchitra said she was dismayed that young stars allowed themselves to be led by such reps. Kwan’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar was summoned by the NCB on Wednesday for questioning in the case. Earlier, Kwan’s talent manager Jaya Saha has been questioned and employee Karishma Prakash, who is Deepika Padukone’s manager, was asked to join probe. The NCB had also summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to join the investigation as well.