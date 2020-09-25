Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / I was told by Kwan rep to be seen at Karan Johar’s parties to make a comeback, says Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

I was told by Kwan rep to be seen at Karan Johar’s parties to make a comeback, says Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi claims a Kwan rep asked her ‘to be seen at Karan Johar’s parties’ to make a comeback. The CEO of the Bollywood management agency was recently questioned by the NCB.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 12:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has spoken on Bollywood’s silence on alleged drug nexus.

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has addressed the controversy around alleged drug nexus in Bollywood and the silence of leading stars on it. Suchitra, who made her debut with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, also spoke about the advice she received from the representative of a celeb management company about making her comeback.

“Bollywood is largely silent on most things except when it becomes an I-scratch-your-back-and-you-scratch-mine-scenario,” Suchitra said as she spoke about the lack of any leading face speaking about the issue. She also claimed that when the film industry displays its social conscience, it is ‘agenda-driven’.

Suchitra was speaking to India Today TV. Talking about her own experience with Kwan, she said that she was told to make appearances at Karan Johar’s parties if she wanted to make a comeback in films. “As I was talking to the book agent, this lady who also handles acting, she said that ‘ma’am why aren’t you acting’ and so I said my daughter is too small, and we will see. She said ‘no ma’am it’s easy and you just have to do a few things to come back into the limelight because you are too silent. One of the main things is that you need to be seen at Karan Johar’s parties’.”

Suchitra said she was dismayed that young stars allowed themselves to be led by such reps. Kwan’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar was summoned by the NCB on Wednesday for questioning in the case. Earlier, Kwan’s talent manager Jaya Saha has been questioned and employee Karishma Prakash, who is Deepika Padukone’s manager, was asked to join probe. The NCB had also summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to join the investigation as well.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polls to be held in 3 phases, results on Nov 10
Sep 25, 2020 13:31 IST
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
Sep 25, 2020 13:17 IST
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Sep 25, 2020 09:14 IST
Haryana farmers block highways and a railway line against farm reform bills
Sep 25, 2020 12:53 IST

latest news

Bihar Polls 2020: Here’s the full schedule
Sep 25, 2020 13:30 IST
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Sep 25, 2020 13:32 IST
Deepika’s manager Karishma arrives for NCB questioning
Sep 25, 2020 13:27 IST
Here’s why farm protests have been loudest in Punjab, Haryana
Sep 25, 2020 13:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.