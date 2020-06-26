‘I will get you for this’: Twinkle Khanna warns son Aarav as he clicks her taking a 4pm nap

Twinkle Khanna has shared that she is going through a ‘peculiar phase’ when the brain just fogs up at 4pm everyday during lockdown. And it seems many others are experiencing the same as they keep indoors due to coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a candid picture clicked by her son Aarav Bhatia on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “My son crept up and took this picture today. The little one and I were meant to be studying and reading together when I have fallen asleep with a pencil in my hand! Is it just me going through this peculiar phase where everyday around 4pm the brain just fogs up? #IWillGetYouForThisBhatiaBoy.”

Claiming to be experiencing the same, Srishti Behl Arya wrote, “Same to same! #4pmfog.” Twinkle went on to share a remedy with her and wrote, “it’s becoming a problem. I now put on a yoga nidra podcast, practise for 15 minutes and feel refreshed or then the whole evening I am like a zombie!”

A friend of the writer commented to the post, “Bhatia boy is the best ...miss him.” Clearing her ‘misconceptions’, Twinkle replied, “I woke up because the little one yelled at him for taking the pictures ... tried your recipe yesterday.”

When another friend commented that its age catching up with Twinkle, she replied in agreement, “I think that’s it-old age.”

Namrata Shirodkar also commented to the post, “Well I for one don’t know what day of the week it is !! They all seem the same to me these days.”

Twinkle, husband Akshay Kumar and kids Aarav and Nitara have been keeping indoors ever since the lockdown was announced in the country due to Covid-19 outbreak. Akshay was scheduled to witness the release of his film Sooryavanshi on March 24 but the film was postponed indefinitely.

