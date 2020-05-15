I wish I could go and meet Richa: Ali Fazal

I try to go home every year during Ramzan but I remain busy with my shoots. I tried this year too but the current situation is inevitable,” says Ali Fazal who’s nestled at his house in Bandra, Mumbai. A lot ago, he confided about his desire to request the police to permit him to go meet his lady love, Richa Chadha. The lockdown would have been easier if he would get to visit her, he says. “If we take the right precautions, we can go and meet our loved ones. I talk to her but I wish I could go and meet her. But there are restrictions because people are going around without masks and loitering around on the streets,” he shares.

Apart from keeping himself busy with household chores, the actor is making use of the lockdown and is planning on venturing into scriptwriting. He shares, “I’m not a poet. I just write sometimes for myself. But someday if I believe that I’m worth something, I might write professionally. I’m currently developing some scripts. Going ahead, I would want to try my hands at screenplay writing.”

Fazal confides that he’s haunted with bouts of anxiety and fear as he’s quarantined at home but his friends are helping him keep his spirits up. Talking about his recent virtual party, he excitedly says, “It was fun! Poorna Jagannathan had invited Richa and me. It was a nice get-together through an Instagram live session. We played some cool songs. A lot of artistes such as Mahershala Ali, Mindy Kaling, Anoushka Shankar and Monica Dogra had joined in.”

So what’s the first thing the Mirzapur actor wants to do soon after the lockdown is lifted? “I really want to go home. My mother is a little lonely and I want to spend time with her. Then I want to come back and resume work. We’ve already wasted half the year to a tragic incident. We need to start working to make up for the time lost,” he signs off.