Sections
Home / Bollywood / I wish I could go and meet Richa: Ali Fazal

I wish I could go and meet Richa: Ali Fazal

The actor says that he is constant touch with his girlfriend over phone but is keen on meeting her soon.

Updated: May 15, 2020 14:58 IST

By Titas Chowdhury,

Actor Ali Fazal is missing his girlfriend Richa Chadha during this lockdown.

I try to go home every year during Ramzan but I remain busy with my shoots. I tried this year too but the current situation is inevitable,” says Ali Fazal who’s nestled at his house in Bandra, Mumbai. A lot ago, he confided about his desire to request the police to permit him to go meet his lady love, Richa Chadha. The lockdown would have been easier if he would get to visit her, he says. “If we take the right precautions, we can go and meet our loved ones. I talk to her but I wish I could go and meet her. But there are restrictions because people are going around without masks and loitering around on the streets,” he shares. 

Apart from keeping himself busy with household chores, the actor is making use of the lockdown and is planning on venturing into scriptwriting. He shares, “I’m not a poet. I just write sometimes for myself. But someday if I believe that I’m worth something, I might write professionally. I’m currently developing some scripts. Going ahead, I would want to try my hands at screenplay writing.”

Fazal confides that he’s haunted with bouts of anxiety and fear as he’s quarantined at home but his friends are helping him keep his spirits up. Talking about his recent virtual party, he excitedly says, “It was fun! Poorna Jagannathan had invited Richa and me. It was a nice get-together through an Instagram live session. We played some cool songs. A lot of artistes such as Mahershala Ali, Mindy Kaling, Anoushka Shankar and Monica Dogra had joined in.”

 



So what’s the first thing the Mirzapur actor wants to do soon after the lockdown is lifted? “I really want to go home. My mother is a little lonely and I want to spend time with her. Then I want to come back and resume work. We’ve already wasted half the year to a tragic incident. We need to start working to make up for the time lost,” he signs off.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: 3rd tranche of economic package to focus on agriculture, says FM
May 15, 2020 16:09 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 15:39 IST
‘No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed’: UP top court orders
May 15, 2020 16:01 IST
World Bank to fund $1bn for mobile safety nets for Covid-19 hit migrants in India
May 15, 2020 14:01 IST

latest news

Highlights: FM announces 3rd tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package
May 15, 2020 16:14 IST
UP Board answersheet evaluation in red zone districts from next week
May 15, 2020 16:10 IST
I hope that everyone will embrace their inner goddess: Raja Kumari
May 15, 2020 16:04 IST
Bhaane designer Nimish Shah opens up about Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja
May 15, 2020 16:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.