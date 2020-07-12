‘I wish I could rewind time’: Priyanka Chopra wishes brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday

Priyanka Chopra has wished her brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday with an adorable childhood picture of the two of them. The actor resembles her mother Madhu Chopra in the picture as she poses with her baby brother for the camera.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Gunday actor wrote, “I wish I could rewind to the time when you looked like my baby brother... and when your birthday was a countdown to mine for me. Oh wait... it still is. Happy birthday Sid... Miss you @siddharthchopra89.” Priyanka’s birthday in later this week on July 18.

A friend commented to the post, “The gucch! Happy happy.” Writer director Tarun Mansukhani also wished him saying, “Happy birthday Gooch!!” Many of her fans also showered the throwback picture with love. A fan reacted, “Babies”, another wrote, “It is so great.”

Priyanka also shared a wish for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday. “Wishing you both a speedy recovery Amitji and AB... sending you prayers and positive energy...@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan,” she wrote.

On the professional front, Priyanka recently completed 20 years in the entertainment industry. She celebrated the two-decade mark by sharing a video on Instagram that chronicled many of her milestone moments. The video showed Chopra’s journey from wearing the Miss World crown in 2000 to becoming a leading actor in Hindi cinema, to her many contributions for social causes, and to making her space in Hollywood.

The actor has signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon. Sharing the news on Instagram, the Fashion actor expressed her excitement for the new endeavour. She explained how being both an actor, and producer, she always dreamt of an open platform, where talent from across the globe comes together to create great content, irrespective of language and geography.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas already has two television projects lined up with Amazon - Sangeet an unscripted series co-produced with husband, Nick Jonas. It is based on the Indian pre-wedding tradition, and how families of the bride and groom compete against each other in singing and dancing.

The second project is Anthony and Joe Russo’s spy series - Citadel, that will have Priyanka in lead along with Richard Madden.

