Ibrahim Ali Khan gets a reality check as he dreams of graduation trip with friends, watch funny video

With weeks of lockdown still ahead of us, many are turning to TikTok for some silly fun. Ibrahim Ali Khan, too, has jumped on the bandwagon and has been entertaining netizens with his fun videos. In a new video, he hilariously gets a reality check as he daydreams about the graduation trip that has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The video has Ibrahim lip-syncing to the song Young, Dumb and Broke as the text on the screen reads, “When you and the lads think the grad trip could still happen and everything is payed for.” There is an indefinite ban on non-essential travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Just want to believe it’s true... oh maybe I am a simp.... #fyp,” the caption read. As of now, it has received more than 50,000 likes on the video-sharing platform.

Ibrahim has expressed interest in following in the footsteps of his parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and sister Sara Ali Khan, and pursuing acting as a career. While he is yet to sign his first film, he recently made his debut as a model for a clothing brand.

Earlier, in an interview, Saif opened up about Ibrahim’s desire to enter the film industry. “I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway,” he had said.

Saif also had some advice for his son before he made his big screen debut: “It’s a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully.”

