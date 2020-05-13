Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ibrahim Ali Khan weighs in on ‘special someone vs mom’ in hilarious Tik Tok video. Watch video

Ibrahim Ali Khan weighs in on ‘special someone vs mom’ in hilarious Tik Tok video. Watch video

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan posted another funny Tik Tok video. We wonder what mother Amrita Singh has to say about this.

Updated: May 13, 2020 11:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a new Tik Tok video.

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has taken to Tik Tok videos in a big way. In a bid to showcase his acting talent perhaps, the star kid, on Tuesday, shared another hilarious video, replete with multiple expressions.

The video is about a young man’s expressions as they change from enthusiasm to boredom, as he discovers who those messages are from. The video shows the machine beeping as messages keep flowing in; Ibrahim looks keen at the beginning, hoping they are from ‘someone special’ but soon looks bored the moment he notices it is from his mother.

 

Ibrahim has been entertaining fans through the lockdown with hilarious Tik Tok videos. Some time back, he had posted a funny video of him imitating Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar from the hit Priyadarshan film, Heri Pheri. At another time, he had posted a video of copying a Haryanvi man, whose wife had run away.



Ibrahim is currently studying but clearly has aspirations to join the film industry. Speaking about it, his father Saif had told Hindustan Times, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

Also read: When Tobey Maguire was fired as Spider-Man after faking injury to get more money, nearly replaced by Jake Gyllenhaal

Looks like the young star kid has sincerely begun building his fan base on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. Apart from these funny videos, he also shares vignettes from personal life like throwbacks. Some time back, he shared a picture with older sister Sara Ali Khan, insisting how it is he who bullies her now. He had written: “The face I make when it’s me who can bully sara now.” Sara found nothing funny there and replied that it was always him who was the bully. She replied, “It was always you.”

He also posted a picture wearing his school football jersey. On Women’s Day, last year, he had shared a childhood photo with his mother Amrita Singh and written: “Happy Women’s day to the best woman I’ll ever know.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
May 13, 2020 11:03 IST
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
May 13, 2020 09:12 IST
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
May 13, 2020 08:52 IST
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
May 13, 2020 12:15 IST

latest news

Ayushmann fondly recalls Meri Pyaari Bindu as it completes 3 years
May 13, 2020 12:15 IST
NZ should have been joint winners of 2019 World Cup: Gambhir
May 13, 2020 12:14 IST
Covid-19: 359 new cases, 20 deaths in Delhi; number reaches almost 8,000
May 13, 2020 12:11 IST
Mike Pompeo in Israel for West Bank annexation talks amid Covid-19 lockdown
May 13, 2020 12:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.