Ibrahim Ali Khan weighs in on ‘special someone vs mom’ in hilarious Tik Tok video. Watch video

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has taken to Tik Tok videos in a big way. In a bid to showcase his acting talent perhaps, the star kid, on Tuesday, shared another hilarious video, replete with multiple expressions.

The video is about a young man’s expressions as they change from enthusiasm to boredom, as he discovers who those messages are from. The video shows the machine beeping as messages keep flowing in; Ibrahim looks keen at the beginning, hoping they are from ‘someone special’ but soon looks bored the moment he notices it is from his mother.

Ibrahim has been entertaining fans through the lockdown with hilarious Tik Tok videos. Some time back, he had posted a funny video of him imitating Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar from the hit Priyadarshan film, Heri Pheri. At another time, he had posted a video of copying a Haryanvi man, whose wife had run away.

Ibrahim is currently studying but clearly has aspirations to join the film industry. Speaking about it, his father Saif had told Hindustan Times, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

Looks like the young star kid has sincerely begun building his fan base on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. Apart from these funny videos, he also shares vignettes from personal life like throwbacks. Some time back, he shared a picture with older sister Sara Ali Khan, insisting how it is he who bullies her now. He had written: “The face I make when it’s me who can bully sara now.” Sara found nothing funny there and replied that it was always him who was the bully. She replied, “It was always you.”

He also posted a picture wearing his school football jersey. On Women’s Day, last year, he had shared a childhood photo with his mother Amrita Singh and written: “Happy Women’s day to the best woman I’ll ever know.”

