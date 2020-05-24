‘If flights can resume why can’t cinemas,’ asks producer Tanujj Garg, gets trolled

After the government announced resumption of domestic flights amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, film producer Tanujj Garg has tweeted asking why shouldn’t cinemas be opened too. Tanujj was trolled for his tweet and comparing entertainment with an essential commodity.

Tanujj had tweeted, “If flights can resume why can’t cinemas? The exposure to each other is virtually the same in both cases. #SaturdayThoughts.” One user wrote, “These ppl seem to be so obsessed about cinemas ... when the liquor shops got reopened they were the first ones to rant and now they are yelling cinemas open krdo.”

“God! Flights are essentials....and extremely critical considering the covid19 situation and families staying away .... Cinema is a luxury....which we cannot afford to have at this stage.... Who made u partner at Ellipsis????Disappointed in u...” tweeted another one. Another one wrote, “First is almost necessity & the latter is absolute luxury.”

One user even took it upon himself to explain the obvious: “Cinemas has alternative to release online in this crisis but flight did not have alternative for stranded people spcly for long distance,” the user wrote. Another user tweeted, “Feels like lockdown has locked down the brains as well. Comparison between flights and cinemas ... #idioticthoughts.”

Some even spelt doom for theatres and multiplexes. “End of multiplex .. .no one needs it atleast for the next one year..switch to OTT for better content... Stay safe stay indoors,” one user tweeted.

Tanujj has produced several big ticket films, including Lootera, Shootout at Wadala, Ragini MMS, One Upon A Time In Mumbai Doobara and Tumhari Sulu. His upcoming projects include Taapsee Pannu’s Looop Lapeta. He also appeared in Tumhari Sulu alongside Vidya Balan.

