If nepotism was a reality, I would have been a superstar by now, says Siddhanth Kapoor

While the debate about star kids having an upper hand in Bollywood rages on, actor Siddhanth Kapoor feels that this whole discussion is a bit “misplaced” and his career is a proof of it.

The actor, son of Shakti Kapoor, tells us, “It’s not about nepotism. It should be about respecting somebody’s work, whether one is a star kid or not. If nepotism was a reality, I would have been a superstar by now. I’ve been working hard, I’m trying to make a niche and create an impact with my work. It has got nothing to do with nepotism. I don’t even believe in the word nepotism.”

The 36-year-old feels that it’s rather unfair that star kids always come in the line of fire whenever there’s a talk of nepotism, when in reality, it exists everywhere and not just Bollywood.

“A doctor’s son or daughter gets a chance to be a doctor, so what’s the problem when an actor’s son becomes an actor? It happens in every field. What we should talk about is being nice to each other, not eyeing anybody negatively, not cutting off people, not having an agenda about something,” says Kapoor, who made his acting debut with Shootout at Wadala (2013).

Given that all the debate around nepotism came back in spotlight after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Kapoor agrees that the unfortunate incident has been a wake up call for everybody.

However, he is quick to add, “We don’t want such eye openers, do we? Aise haadse nahi hone chahiye. You don’t have to have any incidents like this to be a human.”

Kapoor admits being rather disgusted by the toxicity on social media following the death of Rajput, who had worked with his sister, Shraddha Kapoor, in Chhichhore (2019).

“The only thing I pray for is that please let him go in peace. Chhor do usse. It really disturbs me to see anything to do with Sushant on social media now because it is really heartbreaking.”

The actor feels now is the time for people to actually be for each other more than before. “All the jealously, agendas and judgments that exist here, should go away now. Social media is so full of hatred. Now, what’s most needed is that people should be happy for each other,” he asserts.

Follow @htshowbiz for more