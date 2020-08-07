Sections
‘If Rhea Chakraborty evades ED’s questions today, she can also be arrested’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s lawyer

Lawyer Vikas Singh, who represents Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, has said that Rhea Chakraborty could get arrested if she fails to answer the ED’s questions.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the ED on Friday.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, being investigated by the CBI on charges of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai on Friday in connection with a money laundering case. Now, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has said that she could get arrested if she tries to evade ED’s questions.

Speaking to Times Now, Vikas said, “Now that she has decided to finally come forward in the interrogation, if she answers questions properly then probably she may be allowed to go. If she evades answers today, then she can also be arrested.”

The 28-year-old arrived at the agency’s Ballard Estate office with her brother Showik shortly before noon. Her business manager, Shruti Modi, who also worked for Rajput, also appeared before the agency soon in response to the ED’s summons. The statements of Rhea, Shruti and Showik were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED after it rejected her request to defer questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case



Rajput’s friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani has also been called by the ED to appear on Saturday in connection with this money laundering case that stems from a complaint filed by the actor’s father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, they said. Pithani is stated to be out of Mumbai at present and he has said in various news channel interviews that he was present in the Bandra flat on June 14 when the 34-year-old actor died by suicide.



Rhea, accused by Rajput’s father of abetting his son’s suicide, had initially refused to appear before the agency citing her appeal pending before the Supreme Court.

(With PTI inputs)

