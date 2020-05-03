iForIndia concert latest updates: Tiger Shroff, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao sing retro songs, ask fans to donate for Covid-19 relief

The country is geared up on Sunday for a massive online concert called iForIndia with top Bollywood and global stars, including rock legend Mick Jagger, to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It has been organised by filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar with Give India.

More than 70 of the country’s biggest celebrities -- including cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Shah Rukh Khan -- as well as international names such as Will Smith and Bryan Adams are set to join the show to be live-streamed by Facebook.

Check out the latest updates:

Shreya Goshal sings for frontline workers

Shreya Goshal sang a lovely rendition of Tusse Naaraz Nahin and dedicated it to all those working at the frontline to keep everyone safe. Arjun Kapoor talked about the plight of daily wage workers. He asked viewers to donate for them. Papon sang ‘Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ from Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Shabana Azmi shares message of hope, Tiger Shroff sings songs

Shabana Azmi called it heartening to see ‘artists coming together to their bit the world over’. She said she hoped this will lead to a new world order that is in sync with nature. Tiger Shroff sang two of songs--Tehen Ja and Roop Tera Mastana--but put on his dark sunglasses first saying that he feels shy otherwise.

Anil Kapoor shares a message, Shankar Ehsaan and Loy perform

Anil Kapoor shared a message about how everyone needs to be Mr India now for each other. Shankar Ehsaan and Loy performed their hit songs Gallan Gudiyan and Senorita from their respective homes.

Akshay Kumar recites a poem, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao sing song

Akshay Kumar recited a poem by his friend about achieving the impossible. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao sang the song ‘Aa Chal Ke Tujhe’.

The concert kicks off

The show kicked off with a video montage of people from several parts of the country. Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar introduced the concert as India’s largest home-to-home concert.

