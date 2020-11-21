Ileana D’Cruz believes she’s ‘beautifully flawed’, acceptance is something she has ‘been working on for some time now’

Ileana D’Cruz, who is busy with two films - The Big Bull and Unfair and Lovely, has often spoken about her struggle with her body issues.

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has had to face body shaming issues for a while now. Like many actors, she has struggled with weight issues and has been troubled by incessant trolling as well. In a new interview, she revealed how she has been working on accepting her ‘beautifully flawed’ body for a while now.

Recently she had shared a long post on how she had struggled with body for long years, be it about her tummy not being ‘flat enough’, her nose not being ‘straight enough’, arms ‘too jiggly’ and more. She added how she was now learning to acknowledge that her body was flawed and that it was okay.

She told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Acceptance is something that I have been working on for some time now. That post reflected by state of mind then. I have been working out a lot at the time, keeping myself healthy, physically and mentally.”

She added how we were constantly wanting to a look a certain way and that there was a need to move away from that image. “If I look in the mirror and see that I am a bit lumpy, I should be okay with it as it is normal. It’s okay to have a little bump, some scars too, as they add to your character, make you who you are. One needs to be forgiving towards oneself, understand that we were not meant to be perfectly sculpted statues. We are flawed and imperfect as that is what makes is who we are.”

In her Instagram post, she had written: “I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough..... I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not ‘perfect’ enough.”

“Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every ‘flaw’ just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful.” The actor concluded, “That’s why I’ve stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world’s ideals of what’s meant to be beautiful. I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out.” The post was a huge success with her fans and had gathered more than 800,000 likes since.

Also read: Anushka Sharma enjoys tea-time with father in Virat Kohli’s absence, refuses to crop him out of photo despite his request

Ileana has wrapped up shooting for her film with Abhishek Bachchan, called The Bigg Bull, in which, the latter reportedly plays stock broker Harshad Mehta. She recently finished shoot for Unfair and Lovely with Randeep Hooda in Karnal, Haryana and celebrated her birthday on November 1 on the sets. Through much of the lockdown period, she had been stuck in Mumbai. In August, she went away to the US to be with her family before returning to the city in September.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter