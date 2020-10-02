Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Ileana D’Cruz pens empowering self-appreciation post: ‘I’ve worried I am not pretty enough, my hips too wide, my arms too jiggly’

Ileana D’Cruz pens empowering self-appreciation post: ‘I’ve worried I am not pretty enough, my hips too wide, my arms too jiggly’

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has shared an empowering self-appreciation post about overcoming her body image issues. Ileana had previously spoken about having Body Dysmorphic Disorder.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 12:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ileana D’Cruz has spoken about suffering from BDD in the past.

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has shared a self-appreciation post on Instagram, listing all the body image issues she has had, and how she learned to not care. Ileana wrote that she has always been worried about the way she looked.

Sharing a black-and-white image of herself in a two-piece swimsuit, the actor wrote in her caption, “I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough..... I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not ‘perfect’ enough.”

 

She continued, “Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every ‘flaw’ just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful.” The actor concluded, “That’s why I’ve stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world’s ideals of what’s meant to be beautiful. I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out.”



Ileana’s post received love from her fans, who ‘liked’ it close to 700000 times. “You have always been amazing. You are one of those pretty ladies watching whom in pokri I had a girl crush on!” one person wrote in the comments section. “Beautiful inside out,” wrote another.

Also read: Ileana D’Cruz says it is okay to not feel amazing all the time: ‘Give yourself time to heal’

In 2017, Ileana revealed that she had contemplated suicide because of her Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD). Speaking at the 21st World Congress of Mental Health in New Delhi, she revealed how talking to a therapist about her BDD and low self-esteem helped her fight the mental and emotional distress. “Imperfections are a part of life and one should learn to love who you are. You are a human being and are allowed to be imperfect, and you are allowed to be flawed. There is a lot of beauty in your imperfections, in your uniqueness,” she said.

Ileana was last seen in the 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti. She will now be seen opposite Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Oct 02, 2020 12:05 IST
‘Jungle raj’: TMC leaders stopped from meeting Hathras victim’s kin
Oct 02, 2020 13:15 IST
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
Oct 02, 2020 12:37 IST
At least 500 Covid doctors have lost their lives, says IMA
Oct 02, 2020 12:08 IST

latest news

IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Oct 02, 2020 13:16 IST
Adil Hussain: Bollywood doesn’t care much about international honours
Oct 02, 2020 13:13 IST
NASA scrubs SS Kalpana Chawla Cygnus launch to ISS
Oct 02, 2020 13:07 IST
‘Man bludgeons daughter to death, takes body to hospital’: Police
Oct 02, 2020 13:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.