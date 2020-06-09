Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ileana D’Cruz shares best part of her ‘ugly, unattractive’ workout, gives us a ‘sweaty dead-fie’

Ileana D’Cruz shares best part of her ‘ugly, unattractive’ workout, gives us a ‘sweaty dead-fie’

Ileana D’Cruz has shared ‘sweaty’ workout pics as well as what she considers the best part of her ‘ugly unattractive’ workout. See them here.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 14:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ileana D’Cruz has shared several new selfies on social media.

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has shared a glimpse inside her ‘sweaty’ workout session, and her ‘ugly unattractive’ post-workout look. The actor took to Instagram stories to share a series of pictures on Monday.

In the first picture, Ileana can be seen in a purple top, posing for a selfie captioned, “Sweaty post-workout dead-fie.” She also shared a boomerang video, which she captioned, “Best part of my ugly unattractive workout.”

In another picture, the actor can be seen relaxing and being ‘unproductive’. She wrote in the caption, “Popped on the couch being very unproductive, after working out like a beast...” And the final picture, also a heavily filtered selfie, was captioned, “Low key wishing I had naturally grey eyes. Bit lame I know, but hey.”

Also read: Ileana D’Cruz reveals what her therapist advised her after breakup with Andrew Kneebone



The actor often shares throwback pictures of beach vacations, and is known to take down trolls with her witty comments on social media. Recently, when a fan asked her how he should handle his fiance on her period, Ileana replied, “Approach with caution. Be prepared to either be giving her an insane amount of cuddles or not be anywhere near her vicinity. If she starts to growl, throw chocolate at her. And run away.” When a person asked her during an Instagram interaction, “Man...When did you lose your virginity?,” the actor replied, “Wow. Nosy much?? What would your mother tsk tsk.”



Ileana was last seen in 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti, opposite John Abraham. She will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production, The Big Bull, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scams of 1992.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

People ‘starving’ in North Korea, 10 mn need humanitarian aid: UN Expert
Jun 09, 2020 15:29 IST
Kangana plays theme track of 1970 classic Love Story on piano, watch
Jun 09, 2020 15:26 IST
Fossil of 2 million year-old rare frog species found in Argentina
Jun 09, 2020 15:23 IST
WHO head urges world not to drop guard as pandemic still growing
Jun 09, 2020 15:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.