Ileana D’Cruz shares pic from surprise pandemic birthday party, reveals why she’s wearing a bathrobe

Actor Ileana D’Cruz has shared a glimpse from her birthday celebrations. She turned 34 on November 1, and by the looks of it, had a rather unique party.

Sharing a picture of herself in a bathrobe, surrounded by cakes and candles, Ileana wrote, “Birthday during a pandemic and while away from family on set was made super special by my lovely team.” She wrote that her fans needn’t worry, as everyone had ‘tested negative for COVID-19 before this was taken’.

Explaining why she was in a bathrobe, Ileana wrote that she was ‘woken up in the middle of the night’. She wrote that she’s been busy with work in the last few days, which is why she wasn’t able to post something about her birthday earlier. “I’m so so thankful to everyone for all the love,” she concluded.

Ileana had recently shared a glimpse into her script session with actor Randeep Hooda, ahead of the shoot of their new film, Unfair & Lovely. “Virtual Script readings be like...New Normal, new experiences, but the same old excitement & thrill at the start of something new!” she wrote in her caption.

The actor recently shared a self-appreciation post on Instagram, listing all the body image issues she has had, and how she learned to not care. Sharing a black-and-white image of herself in a two-piece swimsuit, the actor wrote in her caption, “I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough..... I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not ‘perfect’ enough.” She added that she eventually realised that she was ‘never meant to be perfect’ but ‘beautifully flawed’.

Ileana was last seen in the 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti. She will now be seen opposite Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

